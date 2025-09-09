iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV Holdings Boosted by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 7.7% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $604,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 508.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 35,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,734,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $370.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $371.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

