Smith Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $6,353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,248.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 170,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 333,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,634,000 after acquiring an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 514,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

