SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $37,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.