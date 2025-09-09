SCS Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $37,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 11.3%
Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $112.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.84.
Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
