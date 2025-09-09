Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) versus Polaris (NYSE:PII) Critical Contrast

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Tesla shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 6.54% 7.98% 4.79% Polaris -1.57% 5.16% 1.19%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $97.69 billion 11.44 $7.13 billion $1.73 200.23 Polaris $7.18 billion 0.47 $110.80 million ($1.88) -31.65

This table compares Tesla and Polaris”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Polaris. Polaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tesla and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 9 14 17 1 2.24 Polaris 1 12 1 0 2.00

Tesla currently has a consensus target price of $303.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.53%. Polaris has a consensus target price of $49.17, indicating a potential downside of 17.38%. Given Tesla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tesla is more favorable than Polaris.

Volatility and Risk

Tesla has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polaris has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tesla beats Polaris on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services. This segment also provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; purchase financing and leasing services; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners; and provision of service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty, as well as various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. The company provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

