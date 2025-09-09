CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share on Sunday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a 7.8% increase from CAR Group’s previous final dividend of $0.39.
CAR Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
