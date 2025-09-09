CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share on Sunday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 106.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This is a 7.8% increase from CAR Group’s previous final dividend of $0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

