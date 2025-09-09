Critical Comparison: MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -6.90% -4.50% -1.95% Fathom -6.04% -53.57% -29.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MeridianLink and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 2 6 0 0 1.75 Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MeridianLink currently has a consensus price target of $20.07, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given MeridianLink’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MeridianLink is more favorable than Fathom.

82.7% of MeridianLink shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of MeridianLink shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Fathom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeridianLink and Fathom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $316.30 million 4.68 -$29.77 million ($0.29) -68.95 Fathom $335.18 million 0.16 -$21.58 million ($1.06) -1.84

Fathom has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fathom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MeridianLink has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions. In addition, the company provides analytics and business intelligence tools through MeridianLink Engage, MeridianLink Consulting, MeridianLink Data Connect, and MeridianLink Insight; Data Verification Software Solution, a cloud-based order fulfillment hub for bankers and credit officers; and loan origination systems, other credit decisioning tools, and additional solution modules. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants; insurance agency services; and title services. In addition, the company provides intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that offers a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, and training; transaction, personnel, customer relationship, and accounting management for agent transactions; and reporting, social media marketing, and other marketing and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Its brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

