CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

CTO Realty Growth has a dividend payout ratio of 633.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $565.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,414.94. This represents a 2.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,316.35. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,960. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 51.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.2% during the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 15.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.