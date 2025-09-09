Critical Contrast: Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nova alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nova and QuickLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 4 0 2.80 QuickLogic 0 0 3 1 3.25

Valuation and Earnings

Nova currently has a consensus target price of $282.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $10.87, suggesting a potential upside of 114.33%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Nova.

This table compares Nova and QuickLogic”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $672.40 million 11.96 $183.76 million $7.35 37.22 QuickLogic $18.36 million 4.54 -$3.84 million ($0.47) -10.79

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nova, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nova has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nova and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 29.10% 24.36% 16.66% QuickLogic -40.36% -27.35% -13.58%

Summary

Nova beats QuickLogic on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.