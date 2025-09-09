SCS Capital Management LLC Sells 6,736 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

SCS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.