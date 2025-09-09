InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPO
InPlay Oil Price Performance
InPlay Oil Company Profile
InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InPlay Oil
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Poised to Shine in the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.