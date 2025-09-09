InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Strong-Buy” Rating

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital set a C$18.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPO

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil Company Profile

IPO stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.26. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$13.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The company has a market cap of C$328.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.87 and a beta of 1.09.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp is oil development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties, and the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company’s operations are focused on a concentrated light oil asset base located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.