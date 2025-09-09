G8 Education Limited (GEM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 2nd

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 238.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

G8 Education Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43.

Get G8 Education alerts:

G8 Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

G8 Education Limited provides early childhood education and care services in Australia. It offers its services under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.