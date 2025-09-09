G8 Education Limited (GEM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on October 2nd

G8 Education Limited (ASX:GEM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 238.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
G8 Education Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43.
G8 Education Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than G8 Education
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why These Banking Stocks Could Soar on Rate Cuts
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Big Dividend Hikes Hit the Market—1 Just Doubled Its Payout
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- What NVIDIA’s Big Bet on Rival Quantinuum Means for D-Wave Stock
Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.