Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 11th

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $33.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. Wall Street Zen cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

