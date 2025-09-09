GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $274.70 Thousand (GME)

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $274.70 thousand worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,607.28 or 0.99775406 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,737.18 or 0.98019657 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00350602 BTC.
About GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. The official website for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) is gmeethereum.com.
Buying and Selling GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
