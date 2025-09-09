Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 20th

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 462.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

