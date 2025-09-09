Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 20th

Swire Pacific Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1463 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 462.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.
Swire Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of SWRAY stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Swire Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
