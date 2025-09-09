Nebulas (NAS) Trading 61.1% Lower This Week

Nebulas (NAS) traded 50% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 61.1% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $554.88 thousand and $3.49 thousand worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,607.28 or 0.99775406 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,737.18 or 0.98019657 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Nebulas Coin Profile
Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 81,762,994 coins and its circulating supply is 65,393,205 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Nebulas
