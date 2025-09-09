MESSIER (M87) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, MESSIER has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MESSIER token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MESSIER has a market cap of $32.88 million and $1.08 million worth of MESSIER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112,607.28 or 0.99775406 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,737.18 or 0.98019657 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00350602 BTC.

About MESSIER

MESSIER’s total supply is 884,846,293,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,846,293,945 tokens. MESSIER’s official Twitter account is @messierm87. The official website for MESSIER is messier.app.

Buying and Selling MESSIER

According to CryptoCompare, “MESSIER (M87) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. MESSIER has a current supply of 884,846,293,944. The last known price of MESSIER is 0.00003657 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $938,897.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://messier.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESSIER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MESSIER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MESSIER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

