Kasikornbank Public Company Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1729 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 568.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KPCPY stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. Kasikornbank Public has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.17.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

