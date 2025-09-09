SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Issues Earnings Results

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SigmaRoc had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%.

SigmaRoc Stock Performance

Shares of SigmaRoc stock opened at GBX 120.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6,184.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. SigmaRoc has a 1 year low of GBX 64.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 126.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SigmaRoc from GBX 115 to GBX 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SigmaRoc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 140.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

