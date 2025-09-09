Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.90 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gaming Realms had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.35%.

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gaming Realms has a twelve month low of GBX 30.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 57.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.26 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Gaming Realms news, insider Geoffrey Robert Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total value of £102,000. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gaming Realms from GBX 57 to GBX 67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Gaming Realms from GBX 60 to GBX 75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

