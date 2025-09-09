Gradium (GRD) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $99.20 Million

Gradium (GRD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last week, Gradium has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Gradium has a market capitalization of $99.20 million and $0.54 worth of Gradium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gradium token can now be purchased for about $284.64 or 0.00251927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gradium Profile

Gradium launched on May 4th, 2021. Gradium’s total supply is 51,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,502 tokens. Gradium’s official Twitter account is @gradiumx. Gradium’s official website is gradium.org.

Buying and Selling Gradium

According to CryptoCompare, “Gradium (GRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gradium has a current supply of 51,999,996.84891142 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gradium is 284.47194373 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gradium.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gradium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gradium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gradium using one of the exchanges listed above.

