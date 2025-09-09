Wiki Cat Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (WKC)

Wiki Cat (WKC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Wiki Cat has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Wiki Cat has a market capitalization of $121.13 million and $1.24 million worth of Wiki Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wiki Cat token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112,607.28 or 0.99775406 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,737.18 or 0.98019657 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.69 or 0.00350602 BTC.

Wiki Cat Profile

Wiki Cat’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Wiki Cat’s total supply is 853,278,579,305,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wiki Cat is wikicatcoin.com. Wiki Cat’s official message board is medium.com/@wikicatcoin. Wiki Cat’s official Twitter account is @wikicatcoin. The Reddit community for Wiki Cat is https://reddit.com/r/wikicatc0in.

Wiki Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wiki Cat (WKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wiki Cat has a current supply of 853,278,579,305,012.04682991 with 545,841,869,902,118 in circulation. The last known price of Wiki Cat is 0.00000022 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,406,876.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wikicatcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wiki Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wiki Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wiki Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

