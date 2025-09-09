Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Up 30.4% – Time to Buy?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) was up 30.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 978,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 612% from the average daily volume of 137,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 30.4%

The company has a market cap of C$74.79 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Insider Transactions at Inventus Mining

In other news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 11,842,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$1,894,720.00. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

