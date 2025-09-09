Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Likewise Group (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Likewise Group had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Likewise Group Trading Down 0.1%

LIKE opened at GBX 27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £68.86 million, a PE ratio of 9,193.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.71. Likewise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Simpson bought 19,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 25 per share, for a total transaction of £4,812.50. Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer bought 162,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 per share, with a total value of £40,605.25. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 185,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,850. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Likewise Group

Likewise is a distributor of Residential and Commercial Flooring to independent retailers and contractors via it’s twelve Distribution and Logistics Centres in Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Newbury, Sidcup, Sudbury, Erith, Derby, Newport and Plymouth.

With the support of Manufacturing Partners across the Globe, an extensive product offering has been developed and with strong relationships with UK customers, In its formative five year journey, it has established a business with over 7,000 customers and currently employees c.500 employees.

