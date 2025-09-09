Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

