Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.78.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Company has a 1-year low of $121.98 and a 1-year high of $164.15.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. 3M’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

