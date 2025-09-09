Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,278,000 after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.68. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 19.19%.The company had revenue of $615.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

