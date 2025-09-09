VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 66.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

