Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $671.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $735.18 and a 200-day moving average of $682.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total transaction of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,744.96. This represents a 77.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,213 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

