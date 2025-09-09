Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

