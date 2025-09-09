Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Shares of KEYS opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average is $156.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,528.80. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

