Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $7,935,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $3,518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 18.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 145,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

