Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Olin Corporation $OLN

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Olin by 160.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Olin by 188.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,070.89. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Olin Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.