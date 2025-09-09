Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4%

JEPQ stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

