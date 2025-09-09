Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $326.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,260 shares of company stock worth $138,125,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.