McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,627,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 451.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

