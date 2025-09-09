McIlrath & Eck LLC Makes New Investment in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $50,421.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $390,844.30. The trade was a 11.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $130,151.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. This represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,513. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

