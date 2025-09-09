McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF $BITO

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 2,260.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,488 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,168,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,653,000 after buying an additional 4,939,205 shares during the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,376,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 42,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $2,537,000.

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

