American Trust Sells 5,138 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

American Trust trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $451.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $454.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

