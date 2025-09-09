McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $150,000 Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1,064.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 648.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock opened at $311.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.50. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

