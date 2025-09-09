American Trust Sells 119 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

American Trust reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.1% of American Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 13,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.50, for a total transaction of $12,090,654.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,128,418. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,605 shares of company stock worth $29,348,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC opened at $908.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $903.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.04. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $959.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a return on equity of 112.41% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

