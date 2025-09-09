Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNQ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 239,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $37.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4269 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.64%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

