Q1 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Lowered by Zacks Research

Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2027 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

NYSE HAE opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

