American Trust Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

American Trust cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 0.0%

PAYX stock opened at $135.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.20 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

