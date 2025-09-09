10,312 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Scientech Research LLC

Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 42,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.