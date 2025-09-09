Teza Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,552 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,774,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,658,000 after purchasing an additional 728,333 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $1,317,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,588,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 776,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,220.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.73 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

