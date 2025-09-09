UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $266.57 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

