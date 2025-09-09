USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 387 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. $WMG

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMG opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 39.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

