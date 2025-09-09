Cormark Has Bullish Estimate for TELUS FY2025 Earnings

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Monday, September 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$20.25 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.32.

TELUS Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of TSE T opened at C$22.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$19.10 and a 1-year high of C$23.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.80.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4163 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s payout ratio is 247.69%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.