UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 342.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 55.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 762.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.65.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $250.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.45. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.22 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.73 and a fifty-two week high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total value of $10,929,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,788.30. This represents a 63.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,019,042 shares of company stock worth $248,122,219. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.