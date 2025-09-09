Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 1,330 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 409,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.